Portillo’s (PTLO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Portillo’s Stock Up 1.0 %

PTLO opened at $13.45 on Monday. Portillo’s has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $745.67 million, a PE ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Portillo’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Portillo’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Portillo’s in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portillo’s news, COO Derrick Lee Pratt sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $27,295.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Portillo’s

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,701,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,897,000 after purchasing an additional 178,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,824,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,639,000 after purchasing an additional 514,762 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 1st quarter worth $47,879,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth $22,032,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 2,309.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,346,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,658 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

