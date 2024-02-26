Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 930 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 164,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,865,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $527.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $520.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

