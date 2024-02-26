Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,531,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118,980 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 3.10% of MaxLinear worth $56,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,482,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,399,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,811,000 after purchasing an additional 858,544 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $24,371,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,390,000 after purchasing an additional 421,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,452,000 after purchasing an additional 289,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

NYSE MXL opened at $18.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $36.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.06 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MXL shares. StockNews.com downgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

