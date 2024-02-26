Primecap Management Co. CA Has $12.71 Million Stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,724,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047,380 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.15% of FibroGen worth $12,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $251,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 204.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 491,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

FibroGen Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $23.53.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Free Report)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.