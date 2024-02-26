Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 23,800 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,942,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $22,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.
JetBlue Airways Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $6.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.54.
About JetBlue Airways
JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.
