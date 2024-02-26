Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 3,700 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $46,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 11.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at about $677,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,444,000 after buying an additional 26,641 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in HubSpot by 30.8% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 11,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,622 shares of company stock valued at $12,060,280. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.54.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE HUBS opened at $605.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $587.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.71. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $356.07 and a one year high of $660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.54 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

