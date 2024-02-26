Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 600 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.79% of Masonite International worth $16,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens downgraded shares of Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.89.

Masonite International stock opened at $130.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.97. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.87 and a fifty-two week high of $130.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.05). Masonite International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $660.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

