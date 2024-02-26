Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 8,600 Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,977,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $8,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 213.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 64,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:PRM opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $8.95.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

