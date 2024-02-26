Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $22,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $210,472,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,974,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Primerica by 110.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,200,000 after acquiring an additional 236,051 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 811,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,142,000 after purchasing an additional 174,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth $22,500,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James cut Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.20.

Primerica Price Performance

PRI opened at $249.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.07. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.68 and a 1-year high of $254.40.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.64 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $425.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.89%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

