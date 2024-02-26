Privia Health Group (PRVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Privia Health Group stock opened at $19.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $30.15.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,223,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,223,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.