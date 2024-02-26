Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 251 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Cloudflare by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,949,000 after buying an additional 9,560,273 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $124,592,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 315.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,439,000 after buying an additional 1,433,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Cloudflare by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,344,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,927,000 after buying an additional 918,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,202,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 30,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $2,412,598.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,406,551.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,202,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,101,035 shares of company stock valued at $98,970,364. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NET has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $98.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.63. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

