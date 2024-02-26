Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 59.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $481,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,782,745.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,566 shares of company stock worth $7,857,427 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vaxcyte Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $76.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.12. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $77.69.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

