Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,743,135.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,743,135.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,225 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $227.03 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $261.54. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.64 and a 200-day moving average of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.80.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

