Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $83.99 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $91.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,182.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,283 shares of company stock valued at $6,542,607 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.