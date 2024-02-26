Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $193.52

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $193.52 and last traded at $193.02, with a volume of 178579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

Progressive Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.76. The firm has a market cap of $112.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,537 shares of company stock worth $24,393,659. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $18,330,000. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $652,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $824,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $15,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

