Prom (PROM) Trading 23.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Prom (PROM) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $12.70 or 0.00023768 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $231.70 million and $23.07 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00016167 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001380 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00015259 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,405.53 or 0.99978312 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.80 or 0.00196201 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009200 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 11.33340156 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $8,732,795.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.