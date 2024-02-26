PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $3.37

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.29. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 399 shares traded.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

