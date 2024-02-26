ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) Shares Bought by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.31% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 30.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 27,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 46.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 580,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,636 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 5.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 828,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 39,074 shares during the period.

ProShares Short High Yield Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SJB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,216. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98. ProShares Short High Yield has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $19.18.

ProShares Short High Yield Company Profile

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

