Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens raised Q2 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Q2 from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.27.

Shares of QTWO opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. Q2 has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 46,937 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,980,741.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,944.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $110,128.70. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 201,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,628,122.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 46,937 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,980,741.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,411 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,944.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,801 shares of company stock worth $9,372,991. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Q2 by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at $1,410,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at $5,359,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Q2 by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 91,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 250,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

