Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Receives $51.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.69.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Qiagen from $49.48 to $43.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Qiagen

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qiagen

Qiagen Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Qiagen by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,066,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,211,000 after buying an additional 1,809,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,815,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,856,000 after acquiring an additional 83,371 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,322,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,054,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Qiagen by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,099,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,784,000 after purchasing an additional 399,965 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $43.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.99. Qiagen has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $47.70.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.77 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 17.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.3196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.