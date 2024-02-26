QITMEER NETWORK Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.09 Million (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for $0.0699 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $6.09 million and $159,681.21 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 87,059,578 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 87,059,578 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.0688924 USD and is down -6.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $153,909.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/."

