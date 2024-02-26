Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 3,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. Barclays upped their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Qorvo Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.13. 31,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $114.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.26 and a 200 day moving average of $100.48.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,961 shares of company stock worth $1,419,312 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

