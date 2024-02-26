QUASA (QUA) One Day Volume Tops $50.58

QUASA (QUA) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. QUASA has a total market cap of $179,144.45 and approximately $50.58 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUASA has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00016081 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00015126 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001362 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,621.32 or 0.99999375 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.41 or 0.00194716 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000543 BTC.

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00167617 USD and is up 30.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $203.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

