QUINT Price Tops $0.0631 on Exchanges (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded up 57.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. QUINT has a total market cap of $50.51 million and $251,029.30 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QUINT has traded up 40.9% against the US dollar. One QUINT token can now be bought for $0.0631 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

