R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RCM. Morgan Stanley upgraded R1 RCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.76.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on R1 RCM

R1 RCM Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM

RCM stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.32, a P/E/G ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 313.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.