RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $61.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RAPT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.66. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $31.45.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,020 shares in the company, valued at $325,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,898 shares of company stock worth $95,236. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 87.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

