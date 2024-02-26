Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. The company has a market cap of $27.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.35. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $2.64.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.94%.

Insider Activity at Rave Restaurant Group

In other news, insider Value Llp Ima purchased 51,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $101,765.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,011,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

