Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

RJF stock opened at $118.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.28. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $120.08.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $98,711.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,687 shares of company stock worth $727,008 over the last 90 days. 9.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Raymond James by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 32.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

