Raymond James Trims Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Target Price to C$13.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

INE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.36.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$7.67 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.05 and a twelve month high of C$15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 521.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -423.53%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.