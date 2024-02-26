RB Global (NYSE:RBA) PT Raised to $90.00

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $78.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RBA. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Shares of RBA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.22. 1,249,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,124. RB Global has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $77.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.85 and its 200-day moving average is $64.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.83.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RB Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RB Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of RB Global by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the first quarter worth approximately $587,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

