RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $77.58 and last traded at $77.57, with a volume of 253293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.73.

The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.17.

In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,839,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,527,718,000 after purchasing an additional 191,974 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,078,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,053 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in RB Global by 10.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,007,000 after buying an additional 977,171 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in RB Global by 20.4% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,924,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,038,000 after buying an additional 1,172,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RB Global by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,649,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,920,000 after buying an additional 2,655,388 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

