ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0002

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $114.41 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00020655 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00135579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007989 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000338 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000039 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001909 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

