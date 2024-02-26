Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reed’s Price Performance
REED stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.19. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.40.
Reed’s Company Profile
