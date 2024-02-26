Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given New $207.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $207.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RGEN. Benchmark lowered Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.70.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $196.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 272.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.04. Repligen has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $211.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.76.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.38 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 90.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 44.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

