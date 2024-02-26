Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2024

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBKFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRBK opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16. Republic First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $2.07.

Institutional Trading of Republic First Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $52,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $59,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic First Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.