Revolve Group (RVLV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE RVLV opened at $16.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 2.06. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

