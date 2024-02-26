RH (NYSE:RH) Holdings Boosted by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,249 shares during the period. RH comprises about 2.4% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned 1.29% of RH worth $62,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RH by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in RH by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $152,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,106.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $152,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,106.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $10,423,493.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $312.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,523 shares of company stock valued at $25,770,327. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $254.32. 207,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,434. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.02. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

