Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ribbon Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $533.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.19. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64.

In other Ribbon Communications news, EVP Dan Redington sold 23,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $74,048.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,989.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 135.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

