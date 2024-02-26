Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jonestrading upped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RITM traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.84. 388,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,344. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Rithm Capital has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rithm Capital will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 605.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 690.6% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Articles

