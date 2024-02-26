Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.18.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 3.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ RIVN traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 12,368,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,479,008. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $4,473,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $930,094,000 after buying an additional 4,924,020 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 448.0% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 229,347 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 187,495 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.