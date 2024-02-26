Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Rivian Automotive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.45.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277,729 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,903,372 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $115,034,000 after purchasing an additional 968,058 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,205 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,602,628,000 after buying an additional 4,467,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.