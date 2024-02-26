Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 7.1%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.79. Approximately 35,532,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 39,016,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIVN. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,205 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,602,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,020 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,175,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 22.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,704,572 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $194,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

