Robert W. Baird Increases Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $165.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CE. Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Celanese from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Celanese stock opened at $149.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Celanese has a 12 month low of $97.12 and a 12 month high of $159.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 180.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

