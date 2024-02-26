Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,869 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $11.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 27.79 and a quick ratio of 27.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $33,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at $573,820,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

View Our Latest Report on Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.