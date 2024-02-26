Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Purchases £19,863.36 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Angela Strank bought 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.43) per share, for a total transaction of £19,863.36 ($25,010.53).

Angela Strank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Angela Strank acquired 18,188 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.44) per share, for a total transaction of £49,653.24 ($62,519.82).

LON RR opened at GBX 353.10 ($4.45) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 307.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 255.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,765.50, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.75. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106.69 ($1.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 334.20 ($4.21).

RR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.04) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.02) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.90) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 261.20 ($3.29).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

