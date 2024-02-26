Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) PT Raised to GBX 475

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.04) to GBX 475 ($5.98) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.90) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.02) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 276.20 ($3.48).

Shares of LON:RR traded down GBX 3.70 ($0.05) on Monday, reaching GBX 353.10 ($4.45). 22,743,157 shares of the company were exchanged. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 106.69 ($1.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 334.20 ($4.21). The firm has a market cap of £29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,765.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 307.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.58.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Stuart Bradie acquired 95,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £248,136.20 ($312,435.41). In related news, insider Stuart Bradie bought 95,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £248,136.20 ($312,435.41). Also, insider Angela Strank bought 18,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.44) per share, for a total transaction of £49,653.24 ($62,519.82). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 123,592 shares of company stock valued at $34,297,605. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

