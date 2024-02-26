Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00.

Separately, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Root in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.36.

Root Stock Up 27.6 %

Root stock opened at $16.96 on Thursday. Root has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $247.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other Root news, insider Jonathan Allison sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $56,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,541.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Root by 661.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,525,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,193,896 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Root during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Root by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 217,175 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new stake in Root during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Root by 448.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,174,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 960,580 shares during the period. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

