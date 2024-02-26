Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $556.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $562.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $542.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

