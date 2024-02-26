Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target to GBX 825

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 850 ($10.70) to GBX 825 ($10.39) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s current price.

HL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 711 ($8.95) to GBX 616 ($7.76) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 902.20 ($11.36).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HL

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

Insider Activity at Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 749 ($9.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 754.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 749.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of £3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,101.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.63. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 676.40 ($8.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 944.80 ($11.90).

In related news, insider Amy Stirling bought 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.30) per share, with a total value of £49,985.96 ($62,938.76). 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.