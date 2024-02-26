Royal Bank of Canada Lowers TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$14.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.80.

Shares of TA stock traded down C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 770,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,371. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$9.16 and a 12-month high of C$13.97. The company has a market cap of C$2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$624.00 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 17.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.400431 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$392,830.32. In related news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total transaction of C$834,348.20. Also, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$392,830.32. Insiders have sold 112,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,234 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

